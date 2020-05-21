Tinder will let you swipe through profiles from around the world

Tinder

At a time when many folks are barely leaving their living rooms, Tinder is planning on opening up its location filters to let daters match with anyone in the world.

The upcoming Global Mode feature, which is beginning testing among some members in the next few weeks, will give daters the option of swiping through profiles in other countries for free, the company said Thursday. Global Mode will be available in the coming months, it said.

"Our Gen Z members have been telling us for some time they want to meet people across the globe, and our new world order, paired with our distinctive global scale, solidifies that demand. We already had plans to open geographic filters, and now we've accelerated them," a Tinder spokesperson said via email, also noting that it may take some time before everyone has the feature.

This follows an earlier move to involving Passport, a paid feature that lets daters dip into other cities to swipe. The company had made Passport free for April amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a blog post announcing the update to Passport in March, the company explained, "Many of our current subscribers are even reaching out across the world, using the Passport feature, to find solidarity with matches 1000s of miles away."

Dating apps from OkCupid to Coffee Meets Bagel have been reporting spikes in usage as people have been sheltering in place, as well as an increased interest in video chatting.