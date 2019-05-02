Tinder wants you to find love or whatever at Bonnaroo

Douglas Mason / Getty Images

Tinder wants to make it easier to find more than your favorite bands at music festivals this year.

Starting Tuesday, the swipe-based dating app is rolling out Festival Mode, which allows you to stick a badge on your profile up to three weeks before the event. The idea is you'll be able to match and chat with other festival-goers.

"We consistently see a spike in Tinder use as tens of thousands of music fans come together, so we wanted to create a new experience that makes it easier to connect with other concert-goers before even setting foot on festival grounds," Jenny Campbell, Tinder's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Just don't drop your phone in the mud at Bonnaroo.

The eligible festivals are produced by Live Nation and AEG. Here are the participating festivals: