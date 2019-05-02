Tinder wants you to find love or whatever at Bonnaroo

Tinder wants to make it easier to find more than your favorite bands at music festivals this year.
Starting Tuesday, the swipe-based dating app is rolling out Festival Mode, which allows you to stick a badge on your profile up to three weeks before the event. The idea is you'll be able to match and chat with other festival-goers.
"We consistently see a spike in Tinder use as tens of thousands of music fans come together, so we wanted to create a new experience that makes it easier to connect with other concert-goers before even setting foot on festival grounds," Jenny Campbell, Tinder's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.
Just don't drop your phone in the mud at Bonnaroo.
The eligible festivals are produced by Live Nation and AEG. Here are the participating festivals:
- EDC Las Vegas
- Hangout Music Fest
- All Points East (UK)
- Governors Ball
- Parklife (UK)
- Bonnaroo
- Firefly
- British Summer Time (UK)
- Lovebox (UK)
- Faster Horses
- Hard Summer
- EDC Orlando
