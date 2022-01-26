Tinder to add background checks, improved tools to report abuse

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Background checks are coming to Tinder, the company said in a blogpost, Wednesday. People using the dating app will have access to background checks on their matches through a nonprofit called Garbo, which Tinder's parent company, Match Group, acquired in 2021.

Along with background checks, Tinder is also reportedly getting other safety updates. There will be internal training on how to support those on the app who have dealt with sexual abuse and harassment, according to the post. In addition, they will have a "more direct way" to report someone and get follow up information, if they choose, among other changes.

"Our members are trusting us with an incredibly sensitive and vulnerable part of their lives, and we believe we have a responsibility to support them through every part of this journey, including when they have bad experiences on and off the app" said Tracey Breeden, vice president of safety and social advocacy for Tinder and Match Group in a statement.

The updates come as dating apps have faced increased scrutiny for how much responsibility they bear in keeping daters safe and in taking action when daters report sexual abuse and assault.

In December 2020, Match Group began a partnership with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN, in order to audit its practices.