Tinder-style 'Reigns' in Game of Thrones game for Nintendo Switch

Now you don't have to wait for the end of Game of Thrones, Season 8 to see who claims the Iron Throne. Reigns: Game of Thrones is a new game developed by Nerial and Devolver Digital that lets you play as your favorite contender in the seven kingdoms.

Devolver Digital tweeted that the new role-play strategy game will launch for the Nintendo switch on April 11.

Dracarys! Reigns: Game of Thrones arrives on Nintendo Switch next week on April 11!https://t.co/fIFrRsVUWS pic.twitter.com/SrKEIVVXni — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) April 4, 2019

"Swipe left or right to change the fate of the Seven Kingdoms forever as you hear the impassioned pleas and unpredictable demands from the people of Westeros," Nintendo said of the game on its website. Every choice affects the ultimate outcome of your game.