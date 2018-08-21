Tinder lets college kids swipe their way across campus

Tinder

Looking for a partner to share a romantic dinner paid for with campus cafeteria dining points?

Tinder is launching a new feature called Tinder U aimed at college students, the company said Tuesday.

To sign up, you need a college email address (.edu) from an accredited four-year nonprofit school in the US. Otherwise, you can swipe right or left per usual.

"Today, more than half of our users are between the ages of 18 and 24," Tinder's chief product officer, Brian Norgard, said in a statement. "With Tinder U, we're excited to honor our roots with a new experience that helps students meet other students nearby. It's a fresh product that will make campus life even more entertaining."

A Tinder blog post notes that students can use Tinder U not just for dates but also if they're looking to simply meet other students, or even trying to find a study buddy.

So that's what the kids are calling it these days.

And if the offerings on your campus aren't up to snuff, you can also access students at nearby schools.

