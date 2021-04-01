Tinder is letting daters swipe around the world for free in April

James Martin/CNET

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, you still can't go just anywhere you want. Dating app Tinder, however, is opening back up its Passport feature this April to let daters swipe around in other cities, without leaving the safety and comfort of their homes.

"For some, that could mean finding a fantasy fling in Miami, Munich or Marseilles. For others, it could be a way of testing the international waters while they wait for a vaccine passport," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Tinder offered the Passport feature for free last April as well. You can typically access it through the Tinder Plus tier, which is $10 per month. According to Tinder, more than a quarter of its daters around the world tried Passport and made a total of 1.4 billion matches.

"We're all eager to close this chapter of our lives, but we're still (mostly) at home. Tinder Passport lets us dream about what life might be like when we can travel, meet new people and make plans again," said Udi Milo, vice president of product for Tinder in a blog post.