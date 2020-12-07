Tinder, Hinge parent Match Group works with RAINN to combat sexual assault on its dating apps

Angela Lang/CNET

Match Group -- the parent of dating apps like Tinder and Hinge -- has partnered with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) to audit how the company handles reports of sexual assault across its dating apps. RAINN will be in direct collaboration with Match Group employees to consult, advise and provide recommendations.

"Sexual violence, unfortunately, is pervasive throughout our society, and dating platforms are not immune," Scott Berkowitz, CEO of RAINN, said in a release on Monday.

The partnership's first phase will review Tinder, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, according to Match Group. The audit will continue through 2021 with changes rolling out afterward. The partnership was earlier reported by Axios.

"Every person deserves safe and respectful experiences, and we want to do our part to create safer communities on our platforms and beyond," said Tracey Breeden, head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group. "By working together with courageous, thought-leading organizations like RAINN, we will up level safety processes and strengthen our responses for survivors of sexual assault."

Prior to the audit, Match said it incorporated a Date Check-In feature and an investment with Noonlight, a personal alarm system.