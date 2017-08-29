Tinder

Dating app Tinder rolled out its Tinder Gold feature Tuesday, which lets people pay to see who's liked them. It seems there are two ways to take this feature: either a prepare-to-pay-for-disappointment outlook or maybe-its-better-to-settle.

Tinder calls Gold a "first-class swipe experience" that's for members only. For $4.99 per month (that price may change), love seekers can see who swiped right on them, as well as get other existing features like rewind, unlimited likes and more profile controls.

"We know you. You live in a world where every moment counts -- where speed equals success, you're always on the go, and you can't let anything slow you down. Especially your Tinder feed," Tinder wrote in a blog post. "Make every swipe count."

Tinder Gold is currently available for iOS users worldwide.