Meeting cute doesn't happen so much anymore.

Love means swiping, texting and then meeting in circumstances that feel more like a job interview than a tingly love thing.

And then there's Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec.

They swiped in similar Tinder directions three years ago. Then they texted and texted, mostly with joke excuses about why it took so long (sometimes months) to return each other's texts.

Their three-year textfest became world excitement when Avsec tweeted some of the content. Naturally, Tinder saw a marvelous marketing opportunity and offered to send the couple on, you know, an actual date.

So where else to get them to meet for the first time, but on ABC's "Good Morning America"?

It might seem slightly absurd to some that these two Tinder-crossed lovers actually go to the same school: Kent State University. Couldn't they have met for coffee before now? It seems not.

Instead, here they were, separated by a big, beautiful wall, ready for their close-ups.

But first, separate interviews with the GMA hosts to build up the excitement. They're both fans of "The Office"!

When they finally cast eyes on each other, it was, quite naturally, love at first sight.

Not quite. They both did their best. The first hug was a touch on the awkward side. But there was banter. And where there's banter, there's hope.

One thing that wasn't mentioned was whether either of them actually has a significant other, or had one during the last three years. But that's just me worrying for them.

They are, you see, now off to Maui courtesy of Tinder.

Will they tweet of blossoming love? Will they tweet about the anguish of tiffs? You'll surely be poised over Twitter desperate to find out.

