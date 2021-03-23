Tinder and Lyft partner so you can book a ride for your date

James Martin/CNET

Tinder and Lyft are partnering up to make post-lockdown dating life a little easier. If you're using the Tinder app to message your prospective match, you can book a ride for them using Lyft without switching apps. Tinder announced the partnership on the company's blog on Monday and promised that ordering a ride on the app will be the first of many integrated features to come.

All of the new features will be rolling out over the next few weeks, so you might be better off sticking with a Zoom date for now. Eventually, gifting a ride could be a nice gesture or a not-so-subtle hint that it's time to go.

I'm not sure how much time you'll actually save by booking a ride from within Tinder instead of switching apps, but the company promised that all of Lyft's safety features, like silently requesting assistance, will be available on gifted rides as normal.

Tinder hinted that other upcoming integrated features could include exclusive perks.