Timothy Olyphant reportedly will wear Boba Fett's armor in The Mandalorian

The next season of Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus will see a new face: Justified and Deadwood actor Timothy Olyphant.

While there's no official word yet on which character Olyphant will play, Tuesday brought reports that he may wear Boba Fett's armor on the show. Disney and Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just because Olyphant might don the iconic armor of the beloved mercenary, that doesn't mean he'll actually play Boba Fett. Olyphant could play Cobb Vanth, who was introduced in Chuck Wendig's Aftermath book series.

In the book series, Vanth is the sheriff of the settlement called Freetown on Tatooine who offers sanctuary to anyone willing to battle the world's crime syndicates. He wears Boba Fett's armor he got from Jawas, who scavenged it from Jabba the Hutt's sail barge -- the place where Boba Fett presumably fell into the deadly Sarlacc pit in the 1983 Star Wars film Return of the Jedi.

Boba will appear on season 2 of The Mandalorian and will be played by Temuera Morrison, CNET sister site ComicBook.com confirmed on May 8. Morrison played Boba Fett's father, Jango Fett, in the 2002 film Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Olyphant will join the cast alongside other newcomers to season 2 of The Mandalorian. In addition to Morrison, they include Terminator actor Michael Biehn, Luke Cage actor Rosario Dawson and Katee Sackhoff, who will apparently bring Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior she voiced in the previous animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

New directors will be on hand for the next season as well, including Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp). They'll join director Dave Filoni and show creator Jon Favreau. The next season of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney Plus in October.

