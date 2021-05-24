Getty Images for EIF & XQ

Ready to head back into a world of pure imagination? Timothée Chalamet will play Roald Dahl's fantastical chocolate make Willy Wonka in a new film exploring the iconic character's origin, Deadline reports. Musical numbers will showcase Chalamet's singing and dancing abilities, the site says.

A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chalamet, 25, may be best known for 2017's Call Me By Your Name, which earned him a best actor Oscar nomination at just 22, making him the third youngest nominee ever in that category. He's also starred in Beautiful Boy, The King and Little Women.

Willy Wonka, of course, is the eccentric owner of the Wonka Chocolate Factory in Dahl's 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the 1972 sequel, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator. Gene Wilder played him in the 1971 film, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp later played the role in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. That 2005 movie revealed some details of Wonka's childhood, claiming he was raised by a dentist who forbid him from eating candy, leading him to run away from home to pursue a career in the sweet life. But Wonka's youth and path to becoming the Candy Man has never been the focus of a film.

There's no date yet for the film's release.