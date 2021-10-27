Timothée Chalamet reveals his secret Xbox 360 YouTube channel (which you can still watch)

Warner Bros

A trove of Timothée Chalamet content can be found across YouTube. From his Statistics rap often brought up in interviews, to his stage performances at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Chalamet's past appearances in old videos are rising to the surface.

During promotion for his latest movie Dune, Chalamet revealed that he even had his own YouTube channel which, unsurprisingly, people had also discovered. It's called ModdedController360 and yes, you can still watch the three videos Chalamet uploaded.

"I used to paint mod controllers," Chalamet said in an interview with YouTuber Nate Hill. "I would open them up and paint them and charge people $10."

"I made 30 bucks," Chalamet added. Painting each Xbox 360 controller took him "5 hours".

Why did he stop? "My parents were like, 'There's spray paint all over the house.'"

Check out the full interview below.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, was released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22.