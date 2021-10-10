Timothée Chalamet reveals first look at himself as a young Willy Wonka

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is about to star in Dune, one of the biggest releases of 2021, but he's also hard at work on playing a young version of Willy Wonka, in an upcoming prequel to the Roald Dahl classic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Willy Wonka, the owner of the Chocolate Factory was played by Johnny Depp in a a bizarre remake in 2005, but it was Gene Wilder's original performance in the first 1971 movie adaptation that's most iconic.

Today, on Twitter, Chalamet revealed what his version of Willy Wonka looks like.

His Instagram post came with the quote "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last..." -- a quote from the 1971 movie.

It looks... good? Thankfully it appears far more consistent with the Wilder version of Wonka.

But look -- what we really need to see is the Oompa Loompas. Everything hinges on what they look like. That's all that matters at this point.