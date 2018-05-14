Only a science icon like Stephen Hawking who once threw a party for time travelers, would figure out a way to invite them to his funeral.

For his cocktail party in 2009, he tested the theory that time travelers existed by only inviting the guests after the party already ended.

Now it seems that time travelers are invited to Hawking's memorial service, which takes place on June 15, at Westminster Abbey in London, where his ashes will be placed next to Isaac Newton's resting place.

Those who wish to attend the service can sign up for the special event via a public ballot put out by The Stephen Hawking Foundation. Though only 1,000 will be selected from the ballot to be invited.

The funny thing is, in order to attend, you are required to fill out personal information in the form, including your birthdate -- which oddly includes birthdates from over 20 years into the future.

This is either another one of Hawking's clever time traveler experiments, or just a mere computer error called the Year 2038 problem, which was similar in nature to the Y2K scare in the year 2000.

It's comforting to know that even after Hawking passed away in March, he still makes us think about the possibilities of time travel.