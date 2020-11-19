Time to finally learn bar chords. Get a year of music lessons at Yousician for half off

Yousician

A lot of musical instruments change hands during the holidays -- it's a great time to gift a guitar, for example, to someone who's always dreamed of starting a band. But it's notoriously hard to teach yourself to play with just a few books. That's why online music-lesson services like Yousician are so popular -- they combine a large music catalog with interactive lessons, exercises, sheet music and tab to help budding musicians get up to speed quickly. And from now through Dec. 3, you can get , which is 50% off the regular price.

The subscription includes guided lessons and exercises, along with access to thousands of songs and sheet music. And you're not locked into a specific instrument; the service has lessons and resources for guitar, ukulele, bass, piano and vocals, and you can hop around among all of them however you like. No drum lessons, though -- as a drummer I'm bummed about that.

And here's a little bonus: If acoustic or electric guitar, bass or ukulele is your jam, then you can get a few months of music lessons 100% free. Fender is offering a , its online guitar learning app, through the end of the year. You don't even need to enter a credit card to sign up.

Call it an encore, because Fender initially offered this deal back in the spring as relief for folks stuck at home during the pandemic. It was so popular -- Fender Play's user base grew from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers -- that it's offering the free deal again through the end of the year.

Whether you want to dip your toes in with some free lessons from Fender or get the premium treatment for a whole year from Yousican, get started soon. Just sign up and get ready to become the next Hendrix. Or Jack White. Your choice.

This article was previously published. It has been updated with a new deal from Yousician.

