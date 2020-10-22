Time Magazine replaces its name on cover for first time in 100 years

Elections 2020

The latest issue of Time Magazine still has the traditional red outline, but the four letters stretched across the top are different. Instead of spelling out TIME, the magazine replaced its title with the word VOTE. It's the first time in the news magazine's nearly 100-year history the logo has been replaced, according to a Time article that explains the reasoning behind the move.

"Few events will shape the world to come more than the result of the upcoming US presidential election," the magazine declares. "To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our US edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote."

The cover features a red, white and blue illustration by artist Shepard Fairey, showing a woman wearing a pandemic-appropriate facial covering that depicts a ballot box and the word "Vote!" again.

The special issue is focused on what the magazine calls "The Great Reset" and is published in partnership with the World Economic Forum. It also includes a guide on how to vote safely.