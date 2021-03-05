Tim Wu, a leading critic of Big Tech, joins the Biden administration

Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Friday appointed Tim Wu, a Columbia University law professor and leading critic of Big Tech, to the National Economic Council as a special assistant for technology and competition policy. The move could signal that the Biden administration is prepared to challenge size and power tech companies like Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook.

In a tweet on Friday, Wu said he was happy to be joining the White House.

