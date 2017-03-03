Tim Cook thinks AirPods are a 'cultural phenomenon' (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 74)

The AirPods are really good, but Timmy, you need to slow your roll. Plus, don't expect a hybrid OS for the iPad anytime soon.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 74


THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

iPhone 8 News:

Apple's Next iPhone Will Have a Curved Screen

iPhone 8 Will Have Curved OLED Screen and USB-C Connector

KGI reports Apple iPhone 8 will not switch to USB-C, internal upgrades will support fast charging over Lightning

Tim Cook calls AirPods a 'cultural phenomenon' at shareholders meeting, says Apple will 'do more in the pro area'

Question now about merging #iPad and #Mac

Apple Watch News:

Apple Watch's Record-Breaking Quarter Was Opposite One of Fitbit's 'Largest Declines Ever'

Apple Augmented Reality News:

UBS: Apple already has 1,000 engineers working on AR in Israel and a new product may appear on this year's iPhone

Apple has 1,000 engineers working on AR, may debut in iPhone 8 - UBS

YouTube TV News:

YouTube, the world's biggest video site, wants to sell you TV for $35 a month

Facebook for Apple TV:

Facebook officially releases new Video app for fourth-gen Apple TV [Gallery]

Nintendo Switch charges MacBook USB-C

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

