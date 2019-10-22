Tim Cook reminds us about Apple's sustainability efforts

James Martin/CNET

Apple boss Tim Cook highlighted his company's efforts on climate change in a Monday night speech at the 30th anniversary celebration for Ceres, a nonprofit that promotes sustainable energy, in New York.

He reminded us that devices like the iPhone 11 are made up the "highest-quality 100% recycled aluminum alloy ever" and noted the efforts of Lisa Jackson, who led the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama and has led Apple's environmental policy since 2013.

"If we can change the world with the devices we make, then we ought to be able to change the course of climate destruction worldwide," Cook said.

The company is using its clout to push suppliers to follow its example and run their Apple production on 100% clean energy , which will create "six gigawatts of new renewable power" in 2020 -- an increase from its previous promise of five gigawatts.

Cook made reference to its recycling efforts too -- it uses robots to pull apart and refurbish "millions of iPhones per year."

After the event, he tweeted his thanks to Ceres and Jackson.

Companies have a responsibility to use their innovation and agility to lead on the climate crisis. Thank you to Ceres for their work and for this award — and to @LisaPJackson and the team for driving us all forward. 🌎🌍🌏 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 22, 2019

"Companies have a responsibility to use their innovation and agility to lead on the climate crisis," he wrote.

