Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg make top CEO list for 7th year in a row

Apple, Facebook, Google and the rest of Silicon Valley may be under pressure from consumers and lawmakers, but tech employees apparently see a different side of chief executives. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg landed on Glassdoor's 2019 list of the top CEOs in the US. They're the only two executives to have made the list every year.
Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual Top 100 CEOs list on Tuesday, the main component of its yearly Employees' Choice Awards.
Nearly 30 CEOs from the tech industry made this year's list. Cook moved higher on the list, from No. 96 to No. 69, and Zuckerberg fell from the No. 16 spot in 2018 to No. 55 this year. Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai also landed on the list, at No. 6 and No. 46, respectively. Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware (No. 78 in 2018) ousted Eric Yuan, Zoom Video Communications CEO, from the No. 1 spot.
Who makes the list and how it's compiled is determined by anonymous employee reviews and an algorithm that examines the quantity, quality and consistency of reviews during the eligibility time frame.
Here are the tech CEOs who made the list:
- Pat Gelsinger: No. 1
VMware
(99% CEO approval rating)
- John Legere: No. 4
T-Mobile
(99% CEO approval rating)
- Shantanu Narayen: No. 5
Adobe
(98% CEO approval rating)
- Satya Nadella: No. 6
Microsoft
(98% CEO approval rating)
- Jeff Weiner: No. 8
LinkedIn
(97% CEO approval rating)
- Brian Halligan: No. 16
HubSpot
(96% CEO approval rating)
- Marc Benioff and Keith Block: No. 17
Salesforce
(96% CEO approval rating)
- Jen-Hsun Huang: No. 18
Nvidia
(96% CEO approval rating)
- Aneel Bhusri: No. 22
Workday
(96% CEO approval rating)
- Daniel Springer: No. 27
DocuSign
(96% CEO approval rating)
- Aron J. Ain: No. 30
Kronos Incorporated
(95% CEO approval rating)
- Bill McDermott: No. 31
SAP
(95% CEO approval rating)
- Anant Yardi: No. 33
Yardi Systems
(95% CEO approval rating)
- Dan Schulman: No.34
PayPal
(95% CEO approval rating)
- Scott Scherr: No. 38
Ultimate Software
(95% CEO approval rating)
- Chuck Robbins: No. 40
Cisco Systems
(95% CEO approval rating)
- David Wadhwani: No. 41
AppDynamics
(95% CEO approval rating)
- Sundar Pichai: No. 46
Google
(94% CEO approval rating)
- Mark Zuckerberg: No. 55
Facebook
(94% CEO approval rating)
- Sajan Pillai: No. 56
UST Global
(94% CEO approval rating)
- Robert Reffkin: No. 63
Compass
(93% CEO approval rating)
- Chad Richison: No. 66
Paycom
(93% CEO approval rating)
- Tim Cook: No. 69
Apple
(92% CEO approval rating)
- Steve Beauchamp: No. 77
Paylocity
(92% CEO approval rating)
- Michael Hansen: No. 84
Cengage
(91% CEO approval rating)
- Martin Mucci: No. 85
Paychex
(91% CEO approval rating)
- Jim Kavanaugh: No. 86
World Wide Technology
(91% CEO approval rating)
- Alfred F. Kelly Jr.: No. 90
Visa Inc.
(91% CEO approval rating)
