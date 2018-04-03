A shooter at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. caused three injuries on Tuesday afternoon before apparently dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. YouTube's headquarters was evacuated and the victims were transported to area hospitals.

With the shooting striking at the heart of Silicon Valley, many of tech's biggest names have used Twitter to speak out on the situation. Among the most notable are Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos, the CEOs of Apple and Amazon, respectively.

From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 3, 2018

Horrible and truly tragic day for YouTube and Google. We are wishing all our very best for the injured and all those affected. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 3, 2018

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, took to his platform to send condolences, and to ensure the community that Twitter will proactively be stopping the spread of fake news surrounding the incident. He was joined by Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

We’re also aware of the misinformation being spread on Twitter. We’re tracking, learning, and taking action. We‘re working diligently on product solutions to help. https://t.co/V8vmxgFkmR — jack (@jack) April 3, 2018

On behalf of the team at @Uber, sending support to everyone @YouTube and @Google, and gratitude to the heroic first responders. Another tragedy that should push us again to #EndGunViolence — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) April 3, 2018

On behalf of all of Microsoft, our hearts are with everyone at YouTube and Google today and all those affected. https://t.co/dijMxGXGpD — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2018

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, speaking for himself and YouTube head Susan Wojcicki, spoke out in support of YouTube staff and in gratitude to the first responders.

There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 3, 2018

The shooting didn't just rock the tech world though. President Donald Trump was swift to react to the incident, thanking law enforcement for their help. Trump's tweet caught the attention of Jack Dorsey, who pushed the president for policy change.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies. This is a simple and reasonable approach, and it won’t solve all, but it’s a good start: https://t.co/ADYalbaO57 https://t.co/nbXpH9DDyT — jack (@jack) April 3, 2018

Dorsey linked to the website of March For Our Lives, the student-led organization that has pushed for stricter gun control following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida back in February. The Twitter page for March For Our Lives tweet out in support of YouTube.

Our hearts are with you, @YouTube. pic.twitter.com/zD63Wn0vTC — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) April 3, 2018

Law enforcement arrived on the Google subsidiary's campus shortly before 1 p.m. PT, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini. News reports said the incident started at an outdoor cafe adjacent to YouTube. Barberini said the YouTube building was evacuated. He didn't provide a suspected motive.

Before the building was evacuated, multiple YouTube employees tweeted about hearing gunshots. (The same YouTube staffer had his Twitter account hacked shortly after events began.)

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

