Tim Cook, Elon Musk and others call on US to stay in Paris climate pact

Sarah Tew/CNET

Tech executives are once again reaffirming their commitment to the Paris climate accord, even as the Trump administration has begun the official process to withdraw from it. In an open letter Monday, executives from more than 70 companies -- including tech heavyweights like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Tesla -- along with the AFL-CIO urged the US to stay in the Paris Agreement.

"There has been progress, but not enough," reads the letter. "This moment calls for greater, more accelerated action than we've seen. It calls for the strong policy framework the Paris Agreement provides, one that allows the US the freedom to choose our own path to emissions reductions."

President Donald Trump has been saying the US will withdraw from the accord since 2017. Nearly 200 countries are part of the accord and have agreed to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions. The US officially began the withdrawal process in November, and it's expected to take at least a year.

The CEOs of Salesforce, Virgin Group, HP, Adobe, IBM, Verizon and Corning also signed today's letter.

Several of the tech executives have previously said they're committed to honoring the Paris climate accord, even if the federal government doesn't support the agreement. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, in 2017 made good on his threat to leave several of the president's advisory councils if the US exited the climate deal.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.