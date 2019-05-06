Tim Cook: Apple bought 20 to 25 companies in the past six months

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Apple is reportedly on a shopping spree. The company's CEO, Tim Cook, told CNBC that it's bought 20 to 25 companies in the last six months, up from 18 acquisitions last year.

"We acquire everything that we need that can fit and has a strategic purpose to it. And so we acquire a company on average, every two to three weeks," Cook told CNBC in an interview published Monday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment, but Cook told CNBC that the deals aren't usually public because the company is looking for "talent and intellectual property." Apple's latest earnings report shows that the company has a massive purchasing power of $225.4 billion in cash on hand.

Some of Apple's previous acquisitions include Beats in 2014 and the Texture magazine app in 2018.

