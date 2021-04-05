Tim Cook acknowledges AR's importance in Apple's future

James Martin/CNET

Tim Cook on Monday hinted that Apple's vision for augmented reality (AR) tech, telling Sway's Kara Swisher that charts and other visual elements could enhance conversation. He wouldn't confirm reports that the company is working on a mixed reality headset, nor would reveal plans for its June Worldwide Developers Conference.

"When I think about that in different fields, whether it's health, whether it's education, whether it's gaming, whether it's retail, I'm already seeing AR take off in some of these areas with use of the phone," he said on the podcast. "And I think the promise is even greater in the future."

