Tim Burton series on Wednesday Addams coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced a new eight-episode series about Wednesday Addams, directed by Tim Burton. The live-action series spinoff of The Addams Family will focus on Wednesday, who's juggling being a student at Nevermore Academy and trying to solve a supernatural murder mystery.

"Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships with the strange and diverse student body," Netflix said today (which also happens to be called Wednesday).

No word yet on when Wednesday will be hitting our screens, but Netflix says it marks Burton's television directorial debut.

