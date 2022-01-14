Tim Allen sleighs yes to a Santa Clause reboot on Disney Plus

Walt Disney Pictures/Getty Images

Disney Plus is rebooting The Santa Clause, and Tim Allen has signed a new contract to play Santa once again.

The 1994 hit movie spawned two big screen sequels in 2002 and 2006, and now Disney is turning it into a TV series for the streaming platform. Disney has a huge back catalogue to mine for reboots, from its live action remakes of animated classics to straight-to-streaming rehashes like Home Sweet Home Alone this past Christmas.

In the movies, Allen's character Scott Calvin was a normal guy and harassed dad who stepped into the big red suit when Kris Kringle fell off his roof and apparently died (did anyone else think the movie kinda glossed over that macabre detail?). In the new series, an ageing Calvin sets out to find a replacement Santa.

The showrunner is Jack Burditt, whose past credits include 30 Rock, Modern Family, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Frasier (which is also set to be rebooted soon). The series films in March, so there's a chance it'll be on our screens this coming Christmas.