Tim Allen compares Toy Story 4 to Avengers: Infinity War

Did your heart nearly break in Toy Story 3, when (spoiler) the toys thought they were headed for the incinerator? Well, start buying stock in Kleenex. Tim Allen, who voices space hero Buzz Lightyear in the classic Pixar film series, says Toy Story 4 will be just as emotional if not more. And he makes a Marvel-ous comparison in the process.

"I don't want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story," Allen said of the upcoming 2019 movie in an interview on CBS's The Talk. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

He went on to say that he himself is a big fan of superhero movies, and compared the plots of Avengers: Infinity War and Toy Story 4.

"(Infinity War) didn't seem like it was going to work," Allen said. "And it was a lot of vignettes that all made sense. This Toy Story 4, it is so emotional, it's so funny, it's so big, the idea of what they've come up with."

Allen didn't drop any spoilers, but it sounds like the ending will leave theater audiences soggy with tears.

"(Toy Story 3) I thought was amazing, (but) this ... I couldn't even get through the last scene," he said. "They've got great characters, a couple of scenes near the end were really hard to get through."

Toy Story 4 is expected to hit theaters in June 2019.