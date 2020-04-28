TikTok's donation stickers let you raise funds for coronavirus relief

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok has added a new feature that lets you help raise funds for charities and other causes. The social video app on Monday launched donation stickers that can be added to TikTok videos and live streams. The stickers, when clicked, launch a pop-up that let's people submit a donation without having to leave TikTok.

To start, TikTok has partnered with eight organizations focused on supporting communities that have been "deeply impacted by the health and economic damage" caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it'll also be matching donations made though donation stickers until May 27.

TikTok said donations are enabled by fundraising platform Tiltify, which processes the transactions. Adding a donation sticker is similar to adding other effect in the app. In the edit page, click on the COVID-19 donation sticker, choose an organization, then place the sticker on your video.

The initial charitable partners for donation stickers include the CDC Foundation, the James Beard Foundation, Meals on Wheels, MusiCares, National PTA, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), No Kid Hungry, The Actors Fund.

TikTok has also pledged $250 million to support front line workers, educators and local communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.