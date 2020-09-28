TikTokker knits terrifying, life-sized Thanos from Avengers

TikToker Jenna Bates, AKA woolymcwoolface has made an ungodly creation unlike anything I could have ever imagined. She has literally, from scratch, knitted a gigantic, to-scale wooly Thanos, from Avengers.
This is incredible and I am in absolute tears. To be clear, this thing is actually 8 foot and 3 inches tall, and it looks like this:
Jenna Bates has been working on the project since May this year, and has been slowly knitting Thanos piece-by-piece since then.
She posted the final reveal on her TikTok on September 28.
But if you scroll down Bates' TikTok page you can track through the entire project. It's absolutely fascinating.
Either way, it's one of the greatest things ever knitted by human hands. Absolutely incredible.
