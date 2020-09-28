CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Uber wins new London license Second stimulus check payment schedule TikTok ban delay PS5 preorders Amazon Luna Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update Amazon showcase

TikTokker knits terrifying, life-sized Thanos from Avengers

The hardest knits require the strongest wills.

Listen
- 00:41
screen-shot-2020-09-29-at-12-02-37-pm.png

He was inevitable.

 Jenna Bates

TikToker Jenna Bates, AKA woolymcwoolface has made an ungodly creation unlike anything I could have ever imagined. She has literally, from scratch, knitted a gigantic, to-scale wooly Thanos, from Avengers. 

This is incredible and I am in absolute tears. To be clear, this thing is actually 8 foot and 3 inches tall, and it looks like this:

screen-shot-2020-09-29-at-11-37-05-am.png

He's a big boy.

 Jenna Bates

Jenna Bates has been working on the project since May this year, and has been slowly knitting Thanos piece-by-piece since then. 

She posted the final reveal on her TikTok on September 28

@woolymcwoolface

The FINAL REVEAL of lifesize knitted Thanos! Thank you all so much for the support! ##knitting##artistsoftiktok##thanos##avengers##marvel##endgame

♬ original sound - Jenna Bates

But if you scroll down Bates' TikTok page you can track through the entire project. It's absolutely fascinating. 

@woolymcwoolface

Part 1 of knitting LIFE SIZE THANOS ##whydoidothis##knitting##thanos##avengers

♬ original sound - Jenna Bates
@woolymcwoolface

Part 5 of knitting lifesize Thanos! ##knitting##thanos##avengers

♬ original sound - Jenna Bates

Either way, it's one of the greatest things ever knitted by human hands. Absolutely incredible.