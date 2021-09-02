TikTokers take on Texas abortion bill by sending fake tips to 'whistleblower' site

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTokers are taking on the Texas Heartbeat Bill by encouraging people to bog down a "whistleblower" website that calls for anonymous tips on those seeking or performing abortions in the state. The videos began spreading on the popular social media site last month and picked up steam as the bill went into effect on Wednesday after the US Supreme Court refused to block the Texas law.

The law, known as Senate Bill 8, outlaws abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks. It's one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law allows private individuals to sue anyone seeking an abortion as well as those who "aid or abet" an abortion.

Texas Right to Life, a pro-life nonprofit organization, created ProLifeWhistleblower.com for people to send in anonymous tips on possible violations of the law.

The call by TikTokers for sending in fake tips began in August, with users sharing videos explaining the process and showing that the site had temporarily crashed. The tactic is also getting attention on Twitter and other social media sites, with posts encouraging people to flood the website with false information.

One TikTok user that goes by the name Sean Black uploaded a video showcasing an iOS script shortcut he created that would submit a fake tip easily from an iPhone.

According to Black, the site has been IP banning individuals sending in too many tips or bogus info. Some are getting around this issue by using a virtual private network, or VPN.

