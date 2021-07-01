TikTok will soon let you post videos up to 3 minutes long

Sarah Tew/CNET

Good news, TikTokers. Three-minute videos are on the way.

TikTok is rolling out the option for all users to create longer videos, extending its 60-second limit up to three minutes. The popular social-video app has been testing the new format since December, so some people may have already experienced creating or watching longer videos.

"Creative expression brings people together. It's how we connect with our communities. It's how we entertain, educate, inform, and inspire each other," wrote Drew Kirchhoff, a product manager at TikTok, in a post on Thursday. "This is also why we've focused on providing our community with a range of tools to help unleash their creativity – longer videos are now one more tool people can use to captivate the community with their creative expression."

TikTok users can look out for a mobile alert in the coming weeks letting them know that the feature is available.