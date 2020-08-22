CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

DC FanDome Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer The Suicide Squad teaser Apple v. Fortnite Second stimulus check payment schedule Apple appears to post iPhone event details

TikTok to sue Trump administration over ban on app

TikTok confirms that it'll tap the judicial system to challenge an executive order that bans transactions with the app and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Listen
- 00:26
tiktok-logo-phone-app-5280
Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok confirmed Saturday that it plans to sue the Trump administration over an executive order that effectively bans the app in the US, adding that it expects the legal action to happen this week.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system," the company said in an emailed statement.

More to come.

Read more: Trump issues new order to force TikTok sale: What you need to know