TikTok to sue Trump administration over ban on app

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok confirmed Saturday that it plans to sue the Trump administration over an executive order that effectively bans the app in the US, adding that it expects the legal action to happen this week.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system," the company said in an emailed statement.

More to come.

Read more: Trump issues new order to force TikTok sale: What you need to know