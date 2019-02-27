TikTok to pay $5.7M in FTC settlement over children's privacy

Joel Saget / AFP/Getty Images

Social video app TikTok will pay $5.7 million dollars to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected personal information from children.

As part of the settlement, the app -- which was previously known as Musical.ly -- must also comply with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) going forward and take down videos made by kids under the age of 13, according to a release Wednesday from the FTC.

In conjunction with the settlement, TikTok said starting today it'll direct younger users to "a limited, separate app experience that introduces additional safety and privacy protections designed specifically for this audience." The version for younger users doesn't allow sharing of personal information and puts "extensive" limitations on content and interactions, TikTok said.