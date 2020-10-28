CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Cyberpunk 2077 delayed Section 230 Senate hearing Halloween blue moon Starlink satellite broadband service 2021 Ford Bronco iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review

TikTok to block videos claiming false victory on election night

The video-sharing app says it has stepped up fact-checking efforts ahead of the Nov. 3 US elections.

Listen
- 00:55
Tik Tok America

TikTok says it will try to remove misleading videos that claim false victory on election night.

 James Martin/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

TikTok will be ramping up its fact-checking efforts in the coming days with the goal of limiting false or manipulated content as the Nov. 3 US election draws near. Although the video-sharing social network notes its app isn't designed to report "real-time news," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday that it's already making an effort to remove content that could intimidate voters, suppress voting or incite violence. TikTok will also limit distribution of misleading posts that, for example, falsely report victory in an election before results are confirmed by The Associated Press.

The Chinese-owned company has come under fire in recent months, including threats by the Trump administration to ban the app in the US. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August banning baring any US transactions with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, citing "national security" issues. However, a federal court granted TikTok's request for a preliminary injunction against the order in September.

More to come. 