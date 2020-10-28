TikTok to block videos claiming false victory on election night

James Martin/CNET

Elections 2020

TikTok will be ramping up its fact-checking efforts in the coming days with the goal of limiting false or manipulated content as the Nov. 3 US election draws near. Although the video-sharing social network notes its app isn't designed to report "real-time news," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday that it's already making an effort to remove content that could intimidate voters, suppress voting or incite violence. TikTok will also limit distribution of misleading posts that, for example, falsely report victory in an election before results are confirmed by The Associated Press.

The Chinese-owned company has come under fire in recent months, including threats by the Trump administration to ban the app in the US. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August banning baring any US transactions with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, citing "national security" issues. However, a federal court granted TikTok's request for a preliminary injunction against the order in September.

More to come.