TikTok says it removed more than 7 million underage accounts

For the first time, TikTok has published numbers about the removal of accounts possibly belonging to children under 13. The social media site said Wednesday that it removed more than 7 million accounts from full access to TikTok in the first quarter of 2021 for that reason. According to TikTok, that's less than 1% of all its accounts.

The information came as part of a transparency report, which details how TikTok enforces its policies. The report included the company's efforts to combat misinformation around COVID-19. The report also detailed how many videos were taken down -- nearly 62 million -- in the first quarter, and it broke down behaviors (like hate, harassment, nudity or violence) in videos that violate its community guidelines.

The report comes amid concerns over how many minors use the app. In August, The New York Times reported that a third of US TikTok users are 14 or younger.

TikTok noted steps it's taken to increase safety for minors on the app. In January, the company said it would make all accounts for people under 16 default to private. The app also offers a "curated viewing experience" for younger users.