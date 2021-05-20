TikTok rolls out more anti-bullying tools

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok is doubling down on its efforts to combat online bullying and harassment, allowing people on the short-form video app to block multiple users at the same time and delete a lot of hurtful comments at once.

TikTok said Thursday that users will be able to select up to 100 comments they want to delete or report. TikTok users will also be able to choose up to 100 people they want to block. To access this new tool, long-press on a comment or click on the pencil icon, which is located in the upper left corner of a video. From there, you'll be directed to a window with options that include this new tool.

Online harassment and bullying has been an ongoing problem on social media, especially during the pandemic. Social media sites have been trying to tackle this issue by giving users more control over their experiences on their apps, but the process of reporting users and comments can be tedious. In March, TikTok rolled out a filter-all-comments feature and a prompt that asks people to reconsider posting their online remarks if they write a hurtful comment. TikTok also has a bullying prevention guide on its website.

The ability to delete multiple comments and report users in bulk is rolling out first in Great Britain, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Thailand, TikTok said. The company said it'll be released globally in the coming weeks.