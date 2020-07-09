TikTok removed more than 49M videos in second half of 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok is providing a look at how it moderates content.

In a transparency report out Thursday, the company said that between July and December 2019, it removed more than 49 million videos around the world for violating its policies. More than 16 million of those video came from India (which topped the list), followed by the US, with 4.6 million removed videos.

The report also mentioned TikTok got 45 requests to remove videos from 10 countries. The US made one request.

"Technology today isn't so advanced that we can solely rely on it to enforce our policies," the report said, noting there's a team of trained human moderators who review content.

This report comes after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the Trump administration is considering a ban on TikTok over ties to China. President Donald Trump mentioned the possible ban as well on Tuesday while talking with Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren.