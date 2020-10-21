Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok is pushing back against hateful content, it said in a blog post Wednesday. The social media app specifically called out white nationalism and white genocide theory, which it called "neighbouring ideologies" to the neo-Nazism and white supremacy it's already been removing.

"As part of our efforts to prevent hateful ideologies from taking root, we will stem the spread of coded language and symbols that can normalise hateful speech and behaviour," it wrote.

