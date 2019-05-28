ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the TikTok social video app, is working on its own phone, a report said Monday.
It'll preload the phone with its own apps, including TikTok, newsfeeds and games, according to the Financial Times.
ByteDance didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: TikTok owner reportedly developing its own phone
