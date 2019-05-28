CNET también está disponible en español.

TikTok owner reportedly developing its own phone

ByteDance will preload the device with its own apps, according to the Financial Times.

The tiktok application sign seen on a screen of an Android

ByteDance reportedly intends to preload its own phone with TikTok and other apps.

 Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the TikTok social video app, is working on its own phone, a report said Monday.

It'll preload the phone with its own apps, including TikTok, newsfeeds and games, according to the Financial Times.

ByteDance didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

