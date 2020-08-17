TikTok launches Twitter account to 'set the record straight'

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok has set up an information hub and Twitter account in an effort to combat misinformation and rumors about its social media platform in real time. TikTok said Monday it will use the accounts to "shine a light on the facts and set the record straight."

"We are taking another step to continue to build trust with our TikTok community by delivering the facts -- in our own words and in the words of leading experts across cybersecurity, media and academia -- because we neither support nor stand for the spread of misinformation on our platform, or about our platform," TikTok said.

TikTok is the daily destination for millions of people to express themselves creatively. We have launched a new information hub to shine a light on the facts, and serve as a source of truth to address the misinformation about TikTok. https://t.co/3dfEibdNsB — TikTok_Comms (@tiktok_comms) August 17, 2020

It comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a second executive order in relation to the short-video app, giving Chinese parent company ByteDance 90 days to finish a deal to sell off the US arm of TikTok. Microsoft is in talks to buy up the TikTok app from ByteDance.