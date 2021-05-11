TikTok is reportedly launching a tool to help users find jobs

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok is reportedly launching a pilot program to help users find jobs and connect with companies. The short-form video app is testing a tool that lets brands essentially use TikTok as a recruiting platform, while users can post TikTok video resumes that companies evaluate, according to a Tuesday report by Axios.

The service is reportedly being tested with a beta group of companies, including "several big brands" and sports leagues. The platform isn't built into the TikTok app itself, according to Axios, but instead is a separate site that people can access from the app. Companies can use that web page to post jobs, and users can in turn upload their video resumes.

Axios says TikTok will ask job candidates if they're also willing to post their resume videos on the main app to promote the service.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also: How to use TikTok: Make videos, go live, gain followers and maybe get famous