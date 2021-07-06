TikTok is down and people are flocking to Twitter with memes

Sarah Tew/CNET

Social video app TikTok is experiencing some problems, with DownDetector showing a spike in outages starting around 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Most users report having issues watching videos, while others aren't able to log in or upload content. The app is also experiencing issues when it comes to liking videos and seeing comments. TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

As is pretty much always the case, heartbroken users took to Twitter to lament the outage with memes.

"My TikTok is down and I have no idea what to do now," one user wrote.

my tiktok is down and i have no idea what to do now #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/dpwKuQtJL9 — maya⁷ is tired (@kireihobi) July 6, 2021

Another user noted that TikTok's algorithm (which usually has spot-on content recommendations) is also suffering from the outage. The app's For You Page, which surfaces content it thinks users will appreciate, apparently wasn't living up to its name. "The scariest thing about TikTok being down is that it gave me a generic FYP," they wrote.

NO CUZ THE SCARIEST THING ABOUT TIKTOK BEING DOWN IS THAT IT GAVE ME A GENERIC FYP😭 #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/c39w7LO8NT — Ollie Sinha (@olliesinhaBBQ) July 6, 2021

"Saw Charli [D'Amelio] on my fy page and I ran to Twitter to see if TikTok was down because my algorithm was all messed up," another user joked.

Saw charli on my fy page and I ran to twitter to see if tiktok was down because my algorithm was all messed up #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/podB2kwbVz — Janet (@JanetM355) July 6, 2021

"Cussed my wifi out thinking it was the reason TikTok wasn't working," one tweet reads.

Cussed my wifi out thinking it was the reason tiktok wasn’t working #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/naNqazpdUk — Zᴏʟᴀɴsᴋɪɪఌ︎Mɪʀᴀᴊ✞︎⚪️ (@Zolanskiii_) July 6, 2021

One user was having a really rough time coping without the usual screen time. "Minute 15: TikTok is down and another human made eye contact with me for the first time in 2 years. Don't know how much longer I will last," they tweeted.

Minute 15: TikTok is down and another human made eye contact with me for the first time in 2 years. Don’t know how much longer I will last. #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/AstpfhhpWU — GioD (@_Gio_D) July 6, 2021

"When TikTok isn't working and I actually have to talk to other people on my phone," someone wrote alongside a meme of an unimpressed Steve Harvey on his phone.

when tiktok isn’t working and i actually have to talk to other people on my phone #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/4YJA8Pla9v — 🌊 (@litgarlicdad) July 6, 2021

Another user dreamed what the world would be like without the distraction of TikTok. "Where we would be if TikTok was down 24/7," they said, along with an image of a futuristic metropolis.

where we would be if tiktok was down 24/7 #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/0Y61CyiEce — Des (@waitdes) July 6, 2021

As someone succinctly put it: "how tf am I supposed to waste my afternoon if I can't scroll through TikTok?"

how tf am I supposed to waste my afternoon if I can't scroll through tiktok? #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/vY7ZRe1ND3 — sarah¡! STREAM KMM (@lokiscuddlebot) July 6, 2021

One word: Twitter. For now.