TikTok hits 1.5 billion downloads, report says

TikTok

TikTok has passed 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the App Store and Google Play, according to a Thursday report from mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The social video app is currently the third most downloaded non-gaming app of the year, after WhatsApp at number one and Messenger at number two, according to the firm. Facebook and Instagram rank in fourth and fifth place, respectively, the survey says.

So far in 2019, TikTok has had 614 million downloads, which is 6% more than it had the same time last year, according to the survey. The app passed the 1 billion threshold in February.

India leads the pack worldwide with just over 466 million downloads of TikTok on the App Store and Google Play, the report says. China ranks second for most downloads, at over 173 million, though that number doesn't include installs from third-party Android stores, Sensor Tower says. The US sits in third place at just over 123 million downloads.

