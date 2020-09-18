CNET también está disponible en español.

TikTok head asks Instagram, Facebook to join its fight against ban

You won't be able to download the popular video app in the US after Sunday.

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok is trying to recruit some support from rival social networks. In a tweet on Friday, Vanessa Pappas, the interim head of TikTok, invited Facebook and Instagram to publicly join its challenge of orders from the US government that would bar downloads of the popular video app after Sunday. 

Pappas' comment came in response to a tweet from Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri in which he shared news about the orders and said a US TikTok ban would be bad for Instagram, Facebook and the internet more broadly. 

"@mosseri We agree that this type of ban would be bad for the industry," Pappas tweeted. "We invite Facebook and Instagram to publicly join our challenge and support our litigation. This is a moment to put aside our competition and focus on core principles like freedom of expression and due process of law."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

