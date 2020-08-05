TikTok has new plans to combat misinformation, election interference

Angela Lang/CNET

On Wednesday, short-video app TikTok announced the rollout of new features aimed at slowing the spread of political misinformation and stymieing potential election interference.

TikTok's new measures include sharing data with the US Department of Homeland Security about potential election misinformation campaigns on TikTok's platform. The company will also update its policies on misleading content to clarify what content is and isn't allowed on TikTok, broaden its fact-checking partnerships to verify election-related information and add an in-app button that allows users to report potential election misinformation.

"We're proud to work with the [DHS' Countering Foreign Influence Task Force] to help stop the threat and dangers of foreign influence on elections. In addition to sharing insight about possible disinformation campaigns across the industry, the task force connects local election officials with online platforms and law enforcement so that we can help protect the integrity of the vote," the company said in a Wednesday blog post.

TikTok said it will also be working with an unspecified number of threat assessment platforms to bolster its safeguards against inauthentic activity.

The company is at the center of a political storm. President Trump has promised to ban the TikTok app in the US out of concerns about its potential ties to the Chinese government.

