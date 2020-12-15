TikTok cracks down on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok on Tuesday revealed its efforts to fight misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, as the drug rolls out in the US. The video streaming platform will push people towards trustworthy sources like the CDC, as part of a wider update to its community guidelines.

If you search for vaccine information in-app, a banner will direct you to expert information. Tags will be applied automatically to all videos with words and hashtags related to the vaccine, and they'll have banners attached with a "Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines" message.

"As COVID-19 vaccines are developed and approved, we're furthering our efforts to support the wellbeing of our community by making authoritative information about vaccines readily available," Kevin Morgan, TikTok's European head of product, said in a blog post. "At the same time, we continue to remove misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccinations. Keeping our community safe is a commitment with no finish line."

