TikTok could pay billions in child privacy lawsuit

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok is once again in hot water over its alleged misuse of data. The short-form video app and parent company ByteDance face a legal claim worth billions saying TikTok illegally collected and used children's data. The legal challenge comes from former children's commissioner for England, Anne Longfield.

"Today I'm launching a legal claim against @tiktok_uk on behalf of millions of children whose data was illegally taken and transferred to unknown third parties for profit," Longfield tweeted Wednesday.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.