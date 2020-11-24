TikTok aims to help those with epilepsy with a new option to skip photosensitive videos

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok wants to makes its platform more accessible, and the video sharing site's latest feature should help those with epilepsy feel more comfortable. The option will roll out in the coming weeks. If you encounter a video that could trigger photosensitive epilepsy, you'll see a pop up notification with a warning and an option to skip that and all future videos with photosensitive content such as flashing lights.

The TikTok team has been meeting with leading epilepsy organizations from a number of countries, including the US, Japan and South Korea. The goal is to raise awareness and protect users from videos that could cause harmful effects like seizures.

A few months ago, TikTok added warnings telling creators if they were making a video that could be harmful. This next step should offer a nice level of control to those watching the videos, assuming the filters work as intended.