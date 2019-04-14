Tiger Woods won the Masters, and it's time to party like it's 2005

Tiger Woods won the Masters on Sunday for the first time since he did it in 2005, ending a long championship drought. It was his first major golf tournament win in over a decade, and it started social media buzzing about what the world was like the last time Woods wore the green jacket.

Hint: You couldn't have tweeted about it on your iPhone, because neither Twitter nor the iPhone existed.

Perspective:

2005 - Tiger's last Masters win

2007 - The iPhone was first introduced

The iPhone was not around the last time Tiger won the masters.... — Russ Rose (@CoachRussRose) April 14, 2019

The last time Tiger won The Masters, Twitter was a year away from being founded. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 14, 2019

This car was brand new the last time Tiger won the Masters pic.twitter.com/wL0QMGjRuH — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 14, 2019

When Tiger Woods last won a Masters in 2005…



• George W Bush had just started his 2nd term

• Barack Obama had been a senator for 97 days

• Sahara, starring Matthew McConaughey, was #1 movie in America

• Destiny’s Child had begun its final tour

• Rory McIlroy was 15 yrs old — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 14, 2019

Sahara was a great movie. Don’t @ me. — James Baldwin (@ImNoAuthor) April 14, 2019

The No. 1 album in America the last time Tiger Woods won the Masters. pic.twitter.com/mWCHGr0J0S — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 14, 2019

The last time Tiger won The Masters is also the last time LeBron missed the playoffs. Wild. — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) April 14, 2019

The last time Tiger Woods won the Masters, Dwyane Wade was wrapping up his second NBA season, LeBron James had never been in a playoff game and the Seattle SuperSonics were division champions. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 14, 2019

Some golf fans used it as an opportunity to reflect on their own life changes since '05.

"The last time Tiger won I had no kids," Nick Wegman wrote. "I just watched him win with my 7 yr old. Great sports moment to share with him."

What were you doing the last time Tiger Woods won #TheMasters in 2005? — WFNZ-AM/FM (@wfnz) April 14, 2019

The last time Tiger won I had no kids. I just watched him win with my 7 yr old. Great sports moment to share with him. #mastersunday — Nick Wegman (@thechief58831) April 14, 2019

Bartending and chasin skirts in and out of college lol. Eventually graduated in 2011. — J. Austin Carter (@jaustincarter) April 14, 2019

Regardless of those 2005 memories, Woods' victory is one for the record books.

"If that wasn't the best day in golf history it was pretty damn close," wrote ESPN's Mike Greenberg.

The leaderboard packed with the best players in the world. The setting historic. The conditions dramatic. The play exceptional. And in the end, Tiger Woods won. If that wasn’t the best day in golf history it was pretty damn close. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/ZvCj7J83jN — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 14, 2019

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Now Tiger has officially joined Ali and Jordan...The Comeback...its all that was missing...no longer! — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) April 14, 2019

✅ Had four back surgeries

✅ Thought he’d never play again

✅ Was ranked 1,199th in the world

✅ 11 years since his last Major

✅ 14 years since last Masters

✅ The greatest comeback ever



Tiger Woods is back 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cfpNzBvJTd — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 14, 2019